$31.50
$35.00);
(10% off)
Months Clip Art. EXPLORE this beautiful collection of Months Clip Art images. They have been professionally designed with the end user in mind.
This Mega Bundle contains 238 high-quality COLOR and BLACK & WHITE Months Clip Art images. Images saved at 300dpi in PNG files.
This Months Clip Art set includes:
Passover, #1 Dad, Fourth of July, Advent, All Saints Day, Arbor Day, Happy Birthday, Christmas, Cinco De Mayo, Earth Day, Easter, Father's Day, Fat Tuesday, Memorial Day, Purim, Ramadan, Victoria Day, Veterans Day, Valentines Day, United Nations Day, Thanksgiving, Ash Wednesday, Canada Day, Chanukah, Chinese New Year, Columbus Day, Election, Flag Day, Good Friday, Ground Hog Day, Hanukkah, Happy New Year, Independence Day, Halloween, Labor Day, and more.
TERMS OF USE:
Personal or commercial use. Copyright remains with Little Tots Learning.
This is intended for use by one teacher in one classroom. It is not to be redistributed to an entire school or district. It may not be redistributed or sold online.
If you are interested in business or personal clip art, please contact me at littletotslearning1160@gmail.com.
Enjoy!
Thanks for taking the time to stop by my store!
Ms. Blajic
Little Tots Learning
$31.50
$35.00);
(10% off)
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Art and design
- Cross-curricular topics / Holidays and events
- Cross-curricular topics / Paintings, pictures and photographs
- Cross-curricular topics / Seasons
- Design, engineering and technology / General design considerations
- Design, engineering and technology / Graphic and product design
- Understanding the world / Festivals and celebrations
- Understanding the world / Seasons and weather
- Understanding the world / Special days
Other resources by this author
Response to Reading Task Cards
- (0)
- $4.00
5th Grade Reading Comprehension Homework
- (0)
- 10% off$8.75$7.88
Brain Breaks | 75 Brain Break Activity Cards
- (0)
- 10% off$6.00$5.40
Popular paid resources
Easter Activity sheets - set of 3
- (0)
- $5.63
Mother's Day/Mothering Sunday Assembly/ Lesson Presentation, 3 Worksheets, Card Activity Notes
- (0)
- $3.52
Bumper Year 2 SATs Comprehension Revision Pack
- 19 Resources
- $18.30
New resources
Christmas Mindfulness Paper Chain
- (1)
- $3.52
Santa Transformations GCSE
- (1)
- FREE
KS1/KS2 - Autumn Term - Seasonal Activities
- (3)
- FREE
Updated resources
Easter Activity sheets - set of 3
- (0)
- $5.63
Mother's Day/Mothering Sunday Assembly/ Lesson Presentation, 3 Worksheets, Card Activity Notes
- (0)
- $3.52
Growth Mindset Colouring Inspirational Sheets, Pages, Posters: GROWING BUNDLE
- 19 Resources
- $77.48