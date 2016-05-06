Happy Mother's Day!



Here's a colourful powerpoint with 24 slides and its activity booklet to celebrate Mother's Day in French with your beginners. It contains:

- detailed objectives slide

- SMART setting slide

- an introduction with a reading

- a True-False activity

- a review/introduction about chores

- a matching up

- drilling activities with games (disappearing pictures, slapping the board in teams)

- introduction to the present tense for -er verbs and chores

- a speaking activity about how students help their mums around the house

- a noughts and crosses in pairs

- a reading about the origins of Mother's day with a True-false

- an introduction to vocabulary to celebrate with a guessing game for drilling

- a word search focusing on positive adjectives

- a writing

- a recipe

- a detailed review of objectives

Enjoy! I suggest you use the booklet that goes with it!