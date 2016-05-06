Happy Mother's Day!

Here's a colourful powerpoint with 24 slides and its activity booklet to celebrate Mother's Day in French with your beginners. It contains:
- detailed objectives slide
- SMART setting slide
- an introduction with a reading
- a True-False activity
- a review/introduction about chores
- a matching up
- drilling activities with games (disappearing pictures, slapping the board in teams)
- introduction to the present tense for -er verbs and chores
- a speaking activity about how students help their mums around the house
- a noughts and crosses in pairs
- a reading about the origins of Mother's day with a True-false
- an introduction to vocabulary to celebrate with a guessing game for drilling
- a word search focusing on positive adjectives
- a writing
- a recipe
- a detailed review of objectives
Enjoy! I suggest you use the booklet that goes with it!

