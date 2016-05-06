Happy Mother's Day!
Here's a colourful powerpoint with 24 slides and its activity booklet to celebrate Mother's Day in French with your beginners. It contains:
- detailed objectives slide
- SMART setting slide
- an introduction with a reading
- a True-False activity
- a review/introduction about chores
- a matching up
- drilling activities with games (disappearing pictures, slapping the board in teams)
- introduction to the present tense for -er verbs and chores
- a speaking activity about how students help their mums around the house
- a noughts and crosses in pairs
- a reading about the origins of Mother's day with a True-false
- an introduction to vocabulary to celebrate with a guessing game for drilling
- a word search focusing on positive adjectives
- a writing
- a recipe
- a detailed review of objectives
Enjoy! I suggest you use the booklet that goes with it!
About this resource
Info
Created: May 6, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Saint Patrick Day Lesson with activities for ESL student
- (0)
- $7.04
French Election Final Round : Macron Versus Le Pen (Lesson + student booklet)
- (2)
- $7.04
Thanksgiving French Lesson - L'action de Grace
- (0)
- $8.45
Popular paid resources
Easter: Easter Bunny Cam -Behaviour Management
- (6)
- $4.23
Easter : Reward Jars-Behaviour Monitoring
- (6)
- $3.38
Easter : Easter Bundle
- 12 Resources
- $21.13
New resources
Christmas Quiz 2017
- (6)
- $2.82
Christmas - Icicles Timers
- (3)
- $3.38
Christmas Mindfulness Paper Chain
- (1)
- $3.52
Updated resources
Easter: Easter Quiz 2018
- (14)
- $4.23
Drawing Facial Expressions, Saint Patrick's Day Activity
- (0)
- $3.00
Drawing Facial Expressions, Winter-Themed Mini-Book
- (0)
- $3.00