I watched this when it was first uploaded, but for whatever reason didn’t share it. Perhaps I felt it was too far from the spirit of the poem as I understood it. Be that as it may, however, I think it’s important as an international and pop-cultural interpretation of Dickinson, and also may help clarify some of the differences between the genres of music video and videopoetry.

Michal Jaskulski directs. The music is by Polish composer Andrzej Bonarek, who specializes in music for theater and film.

