4 pages of multiplication facts worksheets! Perfect for summer practice! No prep! Answer keys included, letting students correct their own multiplication facts!
In my 10 years of teaching multiplication facts, nothing I’ve done has improved students’ multiplication facts fluency more than these timed drills. They are perfect as in-class timed tests or as homework practice. If you choose to have students chart their multiplication facts progress using the included graphs, they’ll want to keep improving the speed and accuracy of their multiplication facts!
In these clean, clutter-free worksheets, all multiplication facts are included.
CONTENTS
• Implementation suggestions
• 4 pages of multiplication facts
• Graphs for students to record multiplication facts progress (Optional)
• Answer keys for self-correcting the multiplication facts
