Simplicity. That was the thought that crossed my mind when creating this resource. I didn’t want anything about it to be a distraction from its basic purpose- MASTER THOSE MULTIPLICATION FACTS!
So, you won’t find a flashy game board or cutesy game pieces. What you WILL find is an interactive game designed to help students master their facts and think strategically!
Included in this resource:
-3 Different Game Boards
-Game Pieces (includes black & white version)
-Optional Alternate Games Pieces
Happy Fact Mastering!
-John, Created by MrHughes
Keywords: math facts, multiplication, facts game, bingo
© Created by MrHughes. Use for a single classroom and/or teacher. Additional copies must be purchased if you plan to share with other teachers. No part of this resource maybe posted on a blog (personal or commercial), webpage/site, server, or other location that is accessible by multiple people without express written permission from the copyright owner. Violations of this notice are subject to the penalties of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 17, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Parts of Speech - Basic Set {Hands-On Interactive Notebook}
- (3)
- $5.50
End of the Year : Outside the Box Project
- (1)
- $6.00
Operations and Algebraic Thinking - Common Core Math Targeted Assessments
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Introducing Multiplication KS1
- (132)
- $4.23
Introducing Division KS1
- (75)
- $4.23
Table Splat! (Times Tables Game)
- (22)
- $4.93
New resources
Year 3 - Spring Block 1 Multiplication and Division (Block 4)
- (1)
- $9.86
Year 3 Multiply 2 Digits by 1 Digit Multiplication and Division WRM Reasoning and Problem Solving
- (1)
- $2.82
Year 4 11 and 12 Times Tables Multiplication and Division WRM Reasoning and Problem Solving
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Easter maths worksheets
- (0)
- FREE
Times table practice grids
- (0)
- FREE
BiDMAS 1 (Treasure Hunt)
- (5)
- FREE