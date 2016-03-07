A multiplication grid to help children recall their times tables with speed. Able to be adapted for different times tables and there is an opportunity for a practise attempt on the back.

$2.82

Buy nowSave for later
  • Multiplication-grid-template.pub

About this resource

Info

Created: Mar 7, 2016

Worksheet

pub, 128 KB

Multiplication-grid-template

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades