Practice multiplication skills with this fun space-themed set of task cards and practice pages! Problems are aligned with common core third grade standards, but could be used for multiple grade levels and abilities.

Product includes:
-24 task cards
-task card recording page and answer key
-"Space Arrays" understanding multiplication practice page
-"Lost in Space"-multiplication number search practice page
-"Blast Off" -missing factors practice page
-"Which one could it be?" multiplication properties cut and paste (associative, commutative, distributive)
-"Can you solve it?" multiplication word problems practice page

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • multiplication-is-out-of-this-world.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 13, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Centers

pdf, 4 MB

multiplication-is-out-of-this-world

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades