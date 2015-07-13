Practice multiplication skills with this fun space-themed set of task cards and practice pages! Problems are aligned with common core third grade standards, but could be used for multiple grade levels and abilities.
Product includes:
-24 task cards
-task card recording page and answer key
-"Space Arrays" understanding multiplication practice page
-"Lost in Space"-multiplication number search practice page
-"Blast Off" -missing factors practice page
-"Which one could it be?" multiplication properties cut and paste (associative, commutative, distributive)
-"Can you solve it?" multiplication word problems practice page
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 13, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
