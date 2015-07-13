Practice multiplication skills with this fun space-themed set of task cards and practice pages! Problems are aligned with common core third grade standards, but could be used for multiple grade levels and abilities.



Product includes:

-24 task cards

-task card recording page and answer key

-"Space Arrays" understanding multiplication practice page

-"Lost in Space"-multiplication number search practice page

-"Blast Off" -missing factors practice page

-"Which one could it be?" multiplication properties cut and paste (associative, commutative, distributive)

-"Can you solve it?" multiplication word problems practice page