Multiplication Math Mystery Message SUPER BUNDLE
Looking for a fun and engaging way for your students to practice and learn their basic multiplication math facts?
GREAT! This SUPER BUNDLE is the one for you! It will give you a FULL SCHOOL YEAR of Copy-and-Go activities to use with your students.
With a variety of basic multiplication math facts included in each of the SEVEN full sets, students will get a chance to practice their math facts while solving the mystery message or messages that appear on each of the pages.
What makes this basic math facts page even better for YOU as the teacher is it is self-checking! Yup- simply copy and go. The students correct their own pages simply by completing the activity! WAHOO!
I have included answer keys for your convenience (though I don't think you will need them!)
Included:
-21 versions of Multiplication Facts Math Mystery Messages
-21 Answer Keys
-Teacher Directions and Suggestions
Here are the SEVEN FULL SETS of Math Mystery Messages you get in this amazing SUPER BUNDLE!
Multiplication Facts Math Mystery Messages - Halloween Edition
Multiplication Facts Math Mystery Messages - Thanksgiving Edition
Multiplication Facts Math Mystery Messages - Christmas Edition
Multiplication Facts Math Mystery Messages - Winter Edition
Multiplication Facts Math Mystery Messages - Valentines Edition
Multiplication Facts Math Mystery Messages - St. Patrick's Day Edition
Multiplication Facts Math Mystery Messages - Spring Edition
***SAVE 20% by Buying This Bundle!***
Let the Mystery Solving Begin-
John, Created by MrHughes
Keywords: basic facts, multiplication, Multiplication Facts Math Mystery Messages, mystery, solving, mystery messages, bundle, super bundle
Created: Aug 17, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
