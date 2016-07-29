This resource contains a complete multiplication teaching guide! This massive packet focuses on breaking down the multiplication number operations into small and manageable pieces. The scope and sequence of this curriculum is structured in a way to build on each previously mastered skill, ensure discrimination, and gradually increase in complexity. The skill sets start small and simple and slowly expand to encompass more numbers.
This packet contains:
- baseline assessment planning tool & data sheets
- curriculum map
- 13 Leveled Units {each unit contains: flashcards, 20 worksheets, & end of unit assessment}
- data sheets
- visual anchor charts for double digit and triple digit problems
Over 170 worksheets included!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Math for early childhood / Math games
- Math for early childhood / Numbers
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
