Use real world problem solving and models to practice interpreting division and multiplication problems involving a unit fraction and a whole number. This math center set includes 18 word problems that a written to necessitate problem solving skills to decide whether to multiply or divide. Scaffold students with a matching model diagram card for each word problem. A mat to help student decide whether to use multiplication or division is also included as well as student recording sheets.



CCSS 5.NF.B.4