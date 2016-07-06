Review the multiplication algorithm and apply it to multiplying decimal numbers to the hundredths place with this interactive notebooks set that includes a mini book, two practice activities, and a test prep style assessment.

Use your lesson time wisely with this low prep notebook activity. All pieces are designed to fit neatly into your students' interactive notebooks and are jam-packed with info to minimize copying, cutting, folding, and gluing so that you can make the most of your prep and instructional time.

CCSS 6.NS.B.3

