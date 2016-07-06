Review the multiplication algorithm and apply it to multiplying decimal numbers to the hundredths place with this interactive notebooks set that includes a mini book, two practice activities, and a test prep style assessment.
Use your lesson time wisely with this low prep notebook activity. All pieces are designed to fit neatly into your students' interactive notebooks and are jam-packed with info to minimize copying, cutting, folding, and gluing so that you can make the most of your prep and instructional time.
CCSS 6.NS.B.3
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 6, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Percentages Differentiated Math Stations
- (2)
- $7.00
Rational Number System Interactive Notebook Set
- (0)
- $6.50
Solving Equations with Variables on Both Sides
- (1)
- $4.00
Popular paid resources
Amazing Code Breaking, Problem Solving Ofsted Maths Lesson!
- (23)
- 15% off$8.45$7.18
Requested Bundle - Year Four Autumn and Spring Notebook Files following WRMs
- 8 Resources
- $57.76
GCSE Maths - 40 Q & A - Division by 10, 100, 1000 questions with worked answers
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Spring Block: Y6 Block1 Decimals Smart and PPT following ORDER of White Rose (WRM)
- (4)
- $7.04
Infinite Questions - Taster
- (1)
- FREE
Christmas Themed Maths Fluency
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
Converting Recurring Decimals into Fractions (GCSE Revision)
- (7)
- FREE
Y6 Maths SATs Revision (Worded Questions)
- (0)
- FREE
Y6 Maths SATs Revision (Decimal Arithmetic)
- (1)
- FREE