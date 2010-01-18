Free
3.33 customer reviews
Downloaded 3484 times
Viewed 6644 times
Designed for BTEC level three students on a Sport and Exercise Science pathway. Can be used as a method of assessment for monitoring student progress. Questions are linked to BTEC grading criteria.
Free
3.33 customer reviews
Downloaded 3484 times
Viewed 6644 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 18, 2010
Updated: Nov 7, 2010
Other resources by this author
jsandling
Muscular System Multiple-Choice Test
Designed for BTEC level three students on a Sport and Exercise Science pathway. Can be used as a method of assessment for monitoring student progre...
- (3)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
mikemcgreal
Key Stage 1 Multi Skill Lesson Plans
Six weeks worth of lesson plans aiming to develop agility, balance and coordination. These lesson plans are aimed at the non PE specialist primary ...
- (83)
- $2.11
MrPEresources
Exam Question MAKE IT BETTER sheet
One of the simplest and most effective of my resources… Present an exam question for the pupils to attempt for homework Pupils copy the question in...
- (0)
- $2.82
PETraineeTeacher
Methods of Training. GCSE PE. + Fitness Bingo
Worksheets for the different methods of training. Also included is a worksheet of fitness bingo that can be used within a range of different lessons.
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
melksssss
GCSE PE - Edexcel - 9 mark question booklet - "9 mark questions for dummies!"
A booklet for GCSE PE (Edexcel) students containing: - The importance of 9 mark questions - Example of a 9 mark questions, broken down with AO1, AO...
- (1)
- $4.23
dazwheeler123
GCSE PE 9-1 - Health, Fitness & Well-being end of unit test
End of unit test for health fitness and well being topic.
- (1)
- $2.82
laurathomas97
Fun Fitness Scheme of Work
This is a fitness SOW created by myself and a colleague. We have collated all of our ideas that we have trialled with our KS3 students. The pupils ...
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
PEinnovator
Atheltics Track and Field Awards Tracking
File has been updated, 13/3/2018 Monitoring and tracking Atheltics system, which produces league tables for the whole school. It also identifies th...
- (16)
- FREE
stanleypark1
BTEC SPORT LEVEL 2 - UNIT 1 REVISION CARDS
Useful revision cards for BTEC SPORT LEVEL 2 - UNIT 1 EXAM. Perfect for preparing for exam.
- (0)
- $4.23
MrPEresources
Exam Question MAKE IT BETTER sheet
One of the simplest and most effective of my resources… Present an exam question for the pupils to attempt for homework Pupils copy the question in...
- (0)
- $2.82