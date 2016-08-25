Museum Project
The Foundations of Civilization

The Museum of Natural History has hired you as a member of their museum committee that is planning an exhibit called “The Dawn of Civilization.” Your job is to come up with a blueprint (list with drawn pictures) of the types of artifacts to display in the exhibit. Your exhibit should identify and explain one of the following and present it to the committee board (your class) by the end of class:
• The Characteristics of a Civilization
• Advances in farming and metalworking
• The rise of governments
• Division of labor
• The development of calendars and alphabets

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Museum.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 25, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

doc, 28 KB

Museum

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades