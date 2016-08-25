Museum Project

The Foundations of Civilization



The Museum of Natural History has hired you as a member of their museum committee that is planning an exhibit called “The Dawn of Civilization.” Your job is to come up with a blueprint (list with drawn pictures) of the types of artifacts to display in the exhibit. Your exhibit should identify and explain one of the following and present it to the committee board (your class) by the end of class:

• The Characteristics of a Civilization

• Advances in farming and metalworking

• The rise of governments

• Division of labor

• The development of calendars and alphabets