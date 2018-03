This cute dragon, music advocacy bulletin board is great for Back-to-School or Music in Our Schools month (MIOSM). Great for vocal music and instrumental music teachers.

It lists some benefits of elementary music education. All of the facts listed are derived from scientific research and scientific publications.



I've grouped the benefits into 5 categories, that start with the letter "S."

The banner at the top reads,

"MUSIC MAKES ME"

-Smart

-Strong

-Social

-Studies

-Smile