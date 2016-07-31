88 Cards

A fun way to sharpen up your MATH skills along with your MUSIC skills.
Each card has a math problem using music rhythm symbols on it and three possible answers.
Problems include adding up to 2, 3, or 4.

Prep: 1. Prints on card stock 2. Laminate for durability 3. Cut cards apart

Students mark their answers with: Clothespins, Paper Clips, Binder Clips or use a Dry Erase Marker to circle their answer then rub off to reuse.

Make that cards SELF-CORRECTING by drawing a light colored dot on the back of the cards, so students can flip them over to check their work.

Rhythm Symbols Include:
Quarter Note, Double Eight Note, Quarter Rest
Answer Keys included.

This collection is for early readers.

Check out music clip cards: Rhythm Addition Collection 2, problems adding up to 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 using more note and rest symbol options.

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Music-Clip-Cards.Rhythm.Addition.Collection-1.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 31, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Centers

pdf, 3 MB

Music-Clip-Cards.Rhythm.Addition.Collection-1

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades