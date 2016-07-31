Music-Clip-Cards.Rhythm.Addition.Collection-1

88 Cards



A fun way to sharpen up your MATH skills along with your MUSIC skills.

Each card has a math problem using music rhythm symbols on it and three possible answers.

Problems include adding up to 2, 3, or 4.



Prep: 1. Prints on card stock 2. Laminate for durability 3. Cut cards apart



Students mark their answers with: Clothespins, Paper Clips, Binder Clips or use a Dry Erase Marker to circle their answer then rub off to reuse.



Make that cards SELF-CORRECTING by drawing a light colored dot on the back of the cards, so students can flip them over to check their work.



Rhythm Symbols Include:

Quarter Note, Double Eight Note, Quarter Rest

Answer Keys included.



This collection is for early readers.



Check out music clip cards: Rhythm Addition Collection 2, problems adding up to 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 using more note and rest symbol options.