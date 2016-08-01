Music-Clip-Cards.Rhythm.Addition.Collection-2

80 Cards Plus Answer Keys



More MUSICAL RHYTHM MATH fun!



Each card has a math problem using music rhythm symbols on it and three possible answers, as in collection 1.

Problems include adding up to 5,6,7,8, and 9.



Prep: 1. Prints on card stock 2. Laminate for durability 3. Cut cards apart



Students mark their answers with: Clothespins, Paper Clips, Binder Clips or use a Dry Erase Marker to circle their answer then rub off to reuse.



Make that cards SELF-CORRECTING by drawing a light colored dot on the back of the cards, so students can flip them over to check their work.



Rhythm Symbols Include:

Notes: Four 16th, Quarter, Double Eighth, Half, Dotted Half and Whole

Rests: Quarter, Half and Whole

Answer Keys included.



