Music-Clip-Cards.Rhythm.Addition.Collection-2

80 Cards Plus Answer Keys
More MUSICAL RHYTHM MATH fun!
Each card has a math problem using music rhythm symbols on it and three possible answers, as in collection 1.
Problems include adding up to 5,6,7,8, and 9.
Prep: 1. Prints on card stock 2. Laminate for durability 3. Cut cards apart
Students mark their answers with: Clothespins, Paper Clips, Binder Clips or use a Dry Erase Marker to circle their answer then rub off to reuse.
Make that cards SELF-CORRECTING by drawing a light colored dot on the back of the cards, so students can flip them over to check their work.
Rhythm Symbols Include:
Notes: Four 16th, Quarter, Double Eighth, Half, Dotted Half and Whole
Rests: Quarter, Half and Whole
Answer Keys included.
