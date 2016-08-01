80 Cards Plus Answer Keys

More MUSICAL RHYTHM MATH fun!

Each card has a math problem using music rhythm symbols on it and three possible answers, as in collection 1.
Problems include adding up to 5,6,7,8, and 9.

Prep: 1. Prints on card stock 2. Laminate for durability 3. Cut cards apart

Students mark their answers with: Clothespins, Paper Clips, Binder Clips or use a Dry Erase Marker to circle their answer then rub off to reuse.

Make that cards SELF-CORRECTING by drawing a light colored dot on the back of the cards, so students can flip them over to check their work.

Rhythm Symbols Include:
Notes: Four 16th, Quarter, Double Eighth, Half, Dotted Half and Whole
Rests: Quarter, Half and Whole
Answer Keys included.

Check Out More of my Music Clip Cards

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Music-Clip-Cards.Rhythm.Addition.Collection-2.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Centers

pdf, 1 MB

Music-Clip-Cards.Rhythm.Addition.Collection-2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades