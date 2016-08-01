352 Cards
Identify Instruments By Family Name (Strings, Woodwinds, Brass, Percussion), Individual Name, Parts and Accessories Name.
Prep: 1. Prints on card stock 2. Laminate for durability 3. Cut cards apart
Students mark their answers with: Clothespins, Paper Clips, Binder Clips or use a Dry Erase Marker to circle their answer then rub off to reuse.
Make that cards SELF-CORRECTING by drawing a light colored dot on the back of the cards, so students can flip them over to check their work.
Family Group Cards Include: Strings: 48/Woodwinds: 44/Brass: 16/Percussion: 72 = 180
Individual Instruments Include: Strings: 48/Woodwinds: 52/Brass: 16/Percussion: 56 = 172
Violin
Viola
Cello
Bass
Acoustic Guitar
Balalaika
Banjo
Piano
Electric Bass
Electric Guitar
Harp
Mandolin
Ukulele
Trumpet
Trombone
French Horn
Tuba
Sousaphone
Oboe
Didgeridoo
Accordion
Alphorn
Bagpipe
Bassoon
Saxophones
Recorder
Clarinet
Flute
Harmonica
Pan Flute
Bass Drum
Bongos
Djembes
Rain Stick
Wind Chimes
Bowl Drum
Conga Drum
Gong
Cymbals
Drum Set
Snare Drum
Washboard
Glockenspiel
Xylophone
Marimba
Maracas
Tambourine
Casaba
Sleigh Bells
Boomwhackers
Triangle
Lollipop Drum
Step Bells
Guiro
Cowbell
Wood Block
Claves
Sandpaper Blocks
Rhythm Sticks
Parts/Accessories/Extras
Guitar Neck
Guitar Sound Hole
Guitar Tuning Pegs
Violin Bridge And Bow
String Solo Player
String Quartet
Bow
Guitar Pick
String Duet
Piano Hammers
Piano Pedals
Violin Scroll And Tuning Pegs
But Tens And Valves
Pistons
No Reed
Single Reed
Double Reed
Drumstick
Beaters
Some instrument cards have more than 1 picture to choose from. For example there are 4 different pictures of the piano. Also included are some Parts and Accessories of the instruments to identify for more advanced students.
