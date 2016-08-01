352 Cards



Identify Instruments By Family Name (Strings, Woodwinds, Brass, Percussion), Individual Name, Parts and Accessories Name.

Prep: 1. Prints on card stock 2. Laminate for durability 3. Cut cards apart



Students mark their answers with: Clothespins, Paper Clips, Binder Clips or use a Dry Erase Marker to circle their answer then rub off to reuse.



Make that cards SELF-CORRECTING by drawing a light colored dot on the back of the cards, so students can flip them over to check their work.



Family Group Cards Include: Strings: 48/Woodwinds: 44/Brass: 16/Percussion: 72 = 180

Individual Instruments Include: Strings: 48/Woodwinds: 52/Brass: 16/Percussion: 56 = 172

Violin

Viola

Cello

Bass

Acoustic Guitar

Balalaika

Banjo

Piano

Electric Bass

Electric Guitar

Harp

Mandolin

Ukulele

Trumpet

Trombone

French Horn

Tuba

Sousaphone

Oboe

Didgeridoo

Accordion

Alphorn

Bagpipe

Bassoon

Saxophones

Recorder

Clarinet

Flute

Harmonica

Pan Flute

Bass Drum

Bongos

Djembes

Rain Stick

Wind Chimes

Bowl Drum

Conga Drum

Gong

Cymbals

Drum Set

Snare Drum

Washboard

Glockenspiel

Xylophone

Marimba

Maracas

Tambourine

Casaba

Sleigh Bells

Boomwhackers

Triangle

Lollipop Drum

Step Bells

Guiro

Cowbell

Wood Block

Claves

Sandpaper Blocks

Rhythm Sticks

Parts/Accessories/Extras

Guitar Neck

Guitar Sound Hole

Guitar Tuning Pegs

Violin Bridge And Bow

String Solo Player

String Quartet

Bow

Guitar Pick

String Duet

Piano Hammers

Piano Pedals

Violin Scroll And Tuning Pegs

But Tens And Valves

Pistons

No Reed

Single Reed

Double Reed

Drumstick

Beaters

Some instrument cards have more than 1 picture to choose from. For example there are 4 different pictures of the piano. Also included are some Parts and Accessories of the instruments to identify for more advanced students.