Music-Clip-Cards.Tone-Color.Instruments.K-2

100 Cards



Identify Instruments by Individual Name or Family Group (String, Woodwind, Brass, Percussion)



Prep: 1. Prints on card stock 2. Laminate for durability 3. Cut cards apart



Students mark their answers with: Clothespins, Paper Clips, Binder Clips or use a Dry Erase Marker to circle their answer then rub off to reuse.



Make that cards SELF-CORRECTING by drawing a light colored dot on the back of the cards, so students can flip them over to check their work.



Family Group Cards Include: Strings 18/Brass 8/Woodwinds 6/Percussion 20

Individual Instruments Include: Strings 16/Brass 4/Woodwinds 8/Percussion 20

Violin/Guitar 1

Balalaika/Piano

Electric Bass/Banjo

Cello/Viola

Guitar 2/Electric Guitar

Harp 1/Harp 2

Mandolin /String Bass

Ukulele /Sitar

Trumpet/Trombone

French Horn/Tuba

Bagpipe/Bassoon

Clarinets/Recorder

Flute/Oboe

Saxophone 1/Saxophone 2

Bass Drum/Cymbals

Rain Sticks/Bongos

Snare Drum/Kettle Drum-Timpani

Congo Drum/Glockenspiel

Gong/Marimba

Tambourine/Sleigh Bells

Triangle/Woodblock

Cowbell/Guiro

Sandpaper Blocks/Claves

Drum Set/Maracas