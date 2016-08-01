Music-Clip-Cards.Tone-Color.Instruments.K-2

100 Cards
Identify Instruments by Individual Name or Family Group (String, Woodwind, Brass, Percussion)
Prep: 1. Prints on card stock 2. Laminate for durability 3. Cut cards apart
Students mark their answers with: Clothespins, Paper Clips, Binder Clips or use a Dry Erase Marker to circle their answer then rub off to reuse.
Make that cards SELF-CORRECTING by drawing a light colored dot on the back of the cards, so students can flip them over to check their work.
Family Group Cards Include: Strings 18/Brass 8/Woodwinds 6/Percussion 20
Individual Instruments Include: Strings 16/Brass 4/Woodwinds 8/Percussion 20
Violin/Guitar 1
Balalaika/Piano
Electric Bass/Banjo
Cello/Viola
Guitar 2/Electric Guitar
Harp 1/Harp 2
Mandolin /String Bass
Ukulele /Sitar
Trumpet/Trombone
French Horn/Tuba
Bagpipe/Bassoon
Clarinets/Recorder
Flute/Oboe
Saxophone 1/Saxophone 2
Bass Drum/Cymbals
Rain Sticks/Bongos
Snare Drum/Kettle Drum-Timpani
Congo Drum/Glockenspiel
Gong/Marimba
Tambourine/Sleigh Bells
Triangle/Woodblock
Cowbell/Guiro
Sandpaper Blocks/Claves
Drum Set/Maracas
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
