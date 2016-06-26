Need a game for centers or substitutes?

This memory game (like Concentration) contains 36 cards.

Play with all or some of the cards, depending on your group.

These are small enough for a small group to play, but large enough for a class to play as well. I usually give one set to a group of 4. It's GREAT for sub plans because you won't have to keep photocopying new worksheets, etc. I just keep a box of card games for my subs. It can be time consuming to cut out, so if you would like a hard copy mailed to you, just email me at SillyOMusic@gmail.com.



Alternative use for game: give each child a card and have them walk around the room to find their partner.



Laminate:

1. Print cards on pages 2-13.

2. Cut the cards in 3 vertical columns so that there is a front and a

back attached to each other.

3. Fold the vertical strip so that the ship is on one side and the

musical term is on the flip side.

4. Trim the corners.

5. Glue/paste sides together

6. Laminate, but make sure there is a border around the edge so

that the edges don't peel.

