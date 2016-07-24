These are 4 quick notes home for positive behaviors in music class in English and Español!

If you are an elementary music teacher, you probably don't have time to fill out information, even if it's as simple as a date.

These are simple notes don't require any writing in order to recognize students who:



1. Had a great attitude in music class

2. Shared a thoughtful response in music class

2. Were kind and helped others in music class

3. Sang/played a solo in music class



Creative Documentation

In addition to the notes, this provides an easy way to document parent contact.



1. Student receives note for home

2. Student signs the large poster that corresponds with their note

3. To document parental contact, just take a picture of the poster

4. Students' names will be displayed for the school to see

5. If a student collects all 4 notes, they sign the "Hall of Fame" poster