I use these rules for grades Kindergarten all the way through Twelfth grade! They're pretty straightforward, and I think they cover all of the bases, every day, for everything from band through choir, and elementary music as well!



M - Make choices that help you and others learn

U - Use instruments and materials with care

S - Speak, sing and play only when asked

I - Immediately follow all directions

C - Consider others, be kind and respectful