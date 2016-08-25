Music Teacher Grade and Games Starter Pack: My top selling games and assessment tools for music teachers in one bundle. Save over 25% off buying each of the products at their individual prices.
❤ Fantastic!!! This is perfect for keeping track of grades/assessments in the elementary music classroom! I like that you have detailed and easy instructions on how to import student lists into this. It will save me so much time being able to download a classlist and importing it into this! EASY and extremely useful! Thank you so much for this resource!!!
❤ My students loved this game! Thank so much! I can't wait to use it with other classes.
Included in this bundle are my Best-Selling Music Teacher Products:
♫ The Ultimate Music Teacher Gradebook
The Ultimate Music Teacher Gradebook has all the information you need to keep track of your general music classes (K-6) at a glance! Assessments, Seating Plans, Standards, Student Tracking, Planning and More - All on Two Pages! Detailed printing and personalizing tips are included.
♫ Treble Clef Baseball PowerPoint Game
This easy-to-use PowerPoint game brings the excitement of playing a baseball game to your music classroom! It's an engaging way to review and assess students' knowledge of the treble clef (EGBDF, FACE, Low D and High G). My students beg me to play this game!
♫ Rhythm Baseball Level 1 PowerPoint Game
This easy-to-use PowerPoint game brings the excitement of playing a baseball game to your music classroom with fun sounds and animations! It's an engaging way to review and assess students' knowledge of the basic rhythms.
Requires Microsoft PowerPoint (and Microsoft Excel for class list import feature included with the gradebook). Games include a quick review and teacher's notes for gameplay. PC Required; not for use on Macs. Games scored manually. Single user license. Not for commercial use. Because of a known but unfixed PowerPoint 2010 bug, PowerPoint 2010 users must use the free PowerPoint 2007 Viewer in order to use the scoreboard feature in games. Download PowerPoint 2007 Viewer
Created: Aug 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
