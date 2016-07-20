A game of dice with note values on the face. In this game you have one page to copy as many dice as needed for students. Fold and glue to make your dice. There are two different games that you can play to help your students practice the note values of different notes.
-whole note
-dotted half note
-half note
-quarter note
-two eighth notes
-quarter rest
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
CoindeMusique
Percussion Bingo
This is a great resource that I use after I have taught my students the names of the rhythm instruments. Use this resource to reinforce what they a...
- (0)
- $6.00
CoindeMusique
Musical Dice Game
A game of dice with note values on the face. In this game you have one page to copy as many dice as needed for students. Fold and glue to make your...
- (0)
- $2.50
CoindeMusique
Solfege Hand Signs
Hand signals for teaching your students the solfege. Great to post in your room to help your students remember their hand positions.
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
hannyp85
Afro-Celt Release Test
Test I have produced for Year 11 revision.
- (0)
- $2.82
SheikhandRattle
Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (3 lessons)
These three lessons serve as an introduction to the first piece in the GCSE Edexcel music syllabus. Lesson 1: straight into the detail of the piece...
- (0)
- $12.68
SheikhandRattle
Composition Workbook
This 8 page booklet guides the students through the necessary steps to composing a coherent 16 bar Scottish melody. Using a couple of Scottish walt...
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
sparkhallo
MUSIC EDEXCEL GCSE (9-1) ANALYSIS OF QUESTIONS OVERVIEW
An Overview and Summary of the Section A questions. This document consists of two pages.
- (1)
- FREE
sparkhallo
MUSIC EDEXCEL GCSE (9-1) ANALYSIS OF SECTION B - ESSAY QUESTION
This document brings together what we know about the Section B essay question. It consists of four pages. It contains specification extracts, the t...
- (1)
- FREE
fifox
Can you feel music?
This lesson links to the Music Appreciation flipbook I have. Work your way through the notebook with the class to discuss how the music creates a f...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
ElliottEducational
GCSE Music Blues Composition booklet/guide for Sibelius
A step-by-step guide on composing a twelve bar Blues piece using Sibelius, with extension tasks. It includes: A guide on how to write for drum kit/...
- (0)
- $9.86
SheikhandRattle
Coldplay - Clocks
Here are two lesson starters plus a lead sheet (both PDF and .sib) for Clocks by Coldplay. Starter 1: comparison between two versions of Clocks (Co...
- (0)
- $3.52
muzikforinsomniaks
MUSIC KS3 PROTEST SONGS BLACK EYED PEAS WHERE IS THE LOVE SLIDES + GUITAR/BASS/KEYS SHEETS
** I teach this over a 6 week half term. You might teach it over a fortnight, one week or longer. It is a matter of opinion.** Use the resources, a...
- (0)
- $4.23