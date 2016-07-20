A game of dice with note values on the face. In this game you have one page to copy as many dice as needed for students. Fold and glue to make your dice. There are two different games that you can play to help your students practice the note values of different notes.

-whole note
-dotted half note
-half note
-quarter note
-two eighth notes
-quarter rest

$2.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • dice-game.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 20, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Game

pdf, 403 KB

dice-game

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades