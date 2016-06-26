Musical 4 Corners is a great, interactive PowerPoint activity for teaching the 4 voices in music class to your Kindergarteners! There are also LOTS of slides so the game can be played for 5 minutes or 20.
A favorite indoor recess game at my school is "4 Corners."
I've modified the game so that each corner is a voice type.
Each embedded mp3 contains one of the 4 voices:
Whisper
Speak
Sing
Call
The students walk to a corner before the clip is played. Then they listen to the audio file, and if it matches their corner, they are out.
You could also use your own voice instead of the mp3's or have a student with his or her back turned use a voice.
There is also a timer sound file between each slide with a ticking clock sound AND 4 printable pages to place in each corner.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
