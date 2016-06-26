Musical 4 Corners is a great, interactive PowerPoint activity for teaching the 4 voices in music class to your Kindergarteners! There are also LOTS of slides so the game can be played for 5 minutes or 20.



A favorite indoor recess game at my school is "4 Corners."

I've modified the game so that each corner is a voice type.



Each embedded mp3 contains one of the 4 voices:

Whisper

Speak

Sing

Call



The students walk to a corner before the clip is played. Then they listen to the audio file, and if it matches their corner, they are out.



You could also use your own voice instead of the mp3's or have a student with his or her back turned use a voice.



There is also a timer sound file between each slide with a ticking clock sound AND 4 printable pages to place in each corner.



