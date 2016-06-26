Musical 4 Corners is a great interactive PowerPoint music game for reinforcing bass clef note recognition! There are also LOTS of slides so the game can be played for 5 minutes or 20.
A favorite indoor recess game at my school is "4 Corners."
I've modified the game so that each corner is a note on the bass clef staff. The majority of notes are on the staff but also include B and Middle C above the staff, and D and E below the staff.
Instead of having an "it" person, you can just play the timer containing an embedded audio clip while players find a corner. Then the next slide reveals which corner is out. The students who are in the corner that matches the note name in the center of the slide are out. There is also an embedded audio file for the timer.
More 4 Corners Games
4 Corners BUNDLE!
Rhythm
4 Corners Note & Rest Identification
4 Corners Quarter Note/Rest & 8th Notes-Stick & Standard Bundle
4 Corners Ta, Ti-Ti, Z-Stick Notation
4 Corners Quarter Note/Rest & 8th Notes-Standard Notation
4 Corners Half Notes-Stick & Standard Bundle
4 Corners Half Notes-Stick Notation
4 Corners Half Notes-Standard Notation
4 Corners Sixteenth Notes-Stick & Standard Bundle
4 Corners Sixteenth Notes-Stick Notation
4 Corners Sixteenth Notes-Standard Notation
Pitch
4 Corners Sol-Mi
4 Corners Sol-Mi-La
4 Corners Sol-Mi-La-Do
4 Corners Do-Re-Mi
More Musical Elements
4 Corners, 4 Voices
4 Corners Dynamics
4 Corners Tempo
4 Corners Treble Clef Pitches
4 Corners Bass Clef Pitches
4 Corners Instrument Families
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
