Musical 4 Corners is a great interactive PowerPoint music game for reinforcing bass clef note recognition! There are also LOTS of slides so the game can be played for 5 minutes or 20.



A favorite indoor recess game at my school is "4 Corners."

I've modified the game so that each corner is a note on the bass clef staff. The majority of notes are on the staff but also include B and Middle C above the staff, and D and E below the staff.



Instead of having an "it" person, you can just play the timer containing an embedded audio clip while players find a corner. Then the next slide reveals which corner is out. The students who are in the corner that matches the note name in the center of the slide are out. There is also an embedded audio file for the timer.



