Musical 4 Corners is an interactive PowerPoint music game that's great for reinforcing recognition of tempo and vocabulary! There are also LOTS of slides so the game can be played for 5 minutes or 20.
A favorite indoor recess game at my school is "4 Corners."
I've modified the game so that each slide has an audio clip of a random tempo marking.
Tempos used:
Presto
Allegro
Andante
Moderato
Largo
Adagio
Ritardando
Accelerando
Instead of having an "it" person, you can just play the embedded audio clip. The students who are in the corner that matches the clip are out.
There is also a timer sound file between each slide with a ticking clock sound.
More 4 Corners Games
4 Corners BUNDLE!
Rhythm
4 Corners Note & Rest Identification
4 Corners Quarter Note/Rest & 8th Notes-Stick & Standard Bundle
4 Corners Ta, Ti-Ti, Z-Stick Notation
4 Corners Quarter Note/Rest & 8th Notes-Standard Notation
4 Corners Half Notes-Stick & Standard Bundle
4 Corners Half Notes-Stick Notation
4 Corners Half Notes-Standard Notation
4 Corners Sixteenth Notes-Stick & Standard Bundle
4 Corners Sixteenth Notes-Stick Notation
4 Corners Sixteenth Notes-Standard Notation
Pitch
4 Corners Sol-Mi
4 Corners Sol-Mi-La
4 Corners Sol-Mi-La-Do
4 Corners Do-Re-Mi
More Musical Elements
4 Corners, 4 Voices
4 Corners Dynamics
4 Corners Tempo
4 Corners Treble Clef Pitches
4 Corners Bass Clef Pitches
4 Corners Instrument Families
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
First 5 Band Notes: Speed Note Naming: Five Note Flash Worksheets
- (1)
- $5.00
Thin Borders: Triangle Frames
- (2)
- $3.00
Noël coloriage par notes (French Christmas Color-by-Note)
- (0)
- $4.00
Popular paid resources
Minimalism / Ground Bass Keyboard Task - Time Lapse - Michael Nyman KS3 KS4 Sheet Music
- (0)
- $2.82
Hip-Hop/ Rap YEAR 9
- (0)
- $21.13
Titanium - David Guetta, SIa Keyboard Worksheet Sheet Music KS3
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
*TRIAL**CHART SONG Bundle 2017 - Keyboard Pieces - Faded / Shape of You / One Last Time / Despacito
- (1)
- FREE
GCSE Music 9-1 Composition: Harmony & Tonality Differentiation
- (1)
- FREE
GCSE Music 9-1 Composition: Rhythm & Metre Differentiation
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Coldplay - Clocks
- (0)
- $3.52
Minimalism / Ground Bass Keyboard Task - Time Lapse - Michael Nyman KS3 KS4 Sheet Music
- (0)
- $2.82
Titanium - David Guetta, SIa Keyboard Worksheet Sheet Music KS3
- (0)
- $2.82