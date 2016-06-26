Musical 4 Corners is an interactive PowerPoint music game that's great for reinforcing recognition of tempo and vocabulary! There are also LOTS of slides so the game can be played for 5 minutes or 20.





A favorite indoor recess game at my school is "4 Corners."

I've modified the game so that each slide has an audio clip of a random tempo marking.



Tempos used:

Presto

Allegro

Andante

Moderato

Largo

Adagio

Ritardando

Accelerando





Instead of having an "it" person, you can just play the embedded audio clip. The students who are in the corner that matches the clip are out.

There is also a timer sound file between each slide with a ticking clock sound.



