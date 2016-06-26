4 Corners is an interactive PowerPoint game for the music class. It reinforcing note and rest names and durations and there are 14 different notes and rests used in this activity. Check out the thumbnails to see them all. More notes and rests are added as the game progresses, so for older students, you may want to start in the middle. There are plenty of slides to last for multiple rounds.



A favorite indoor recess game at my school is "4 Corners."

I've modified the game so that each corner is note or rest.

There is also an embedded timer sound file.



