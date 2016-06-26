SAVE 20%!! Musical 4 Corners contain 17 fun, interactive PowerPoint games for teaching music. The rhythm games are also available in Kodaly-friendly stick notation, making this actually a total of 23 games!



A favorite indoor recess game at my school is "4 Corners."

I've modified the game for reinforcing recognition of musical elements and music literacy.



The students walk to a corner before the clip is played. Then they listen to the audio file, and if it matches the example shown in their corner, they are out.



There is also a timer sound file between each slide with a ticking clock sound.



Individual Sets

Rhythm

4 Corners Note & Rest Identification

4 Corners Quarter Note/Rest & 8th Notes-Stick & Standard Bundle

4 Corners Ta, Ti-Ti, Z-Stick Notation

4 Corners Quarter Note/Rest & 8th Notes-Standard Notation

4 Corners Half Notes-Stick & Standard Bundle

4 Corners Half Notes-Stick Notation

4 Corners Half Notes-Standard Notation

4 Corners Sixteenth Notes-Stick & Standard Bundle

4 Corners Sixteenth Notes-Stick Notation

4 Corners Sixteenth Notes-Standard Notation

4 Corners Syncopa-Stick & Standard Bundle

4 Corners Syncopa-Standard Notation

4 Corners Syncopa-Stick Notation

4 Corners Ti-Tika-Stick & Standard Bundle

4 Corners Ti-Tika-Standard Notation

4 Corners Ti-Tika-Stick Notation

4 Corners Tika-Ti-Stick & Standard Bundle

4 Corners Tika-Ti-Standard Notation

4 Corners Tika-Ti-Stick Notation

4 Corners Tam Ti-Stick & Standard Bundle

4 Corners Tam Ti-Standard Notation

4 Corners Tam Ti Stick Notation

Pitch

4 Corners Sol-Mi

4 Corners Sol-Mi-La

4 Corners Sol-Mi-La-Do

4 Corners Do-Re-Mi

More Musical Elements

4 Corners, 4 Voices

4 Corners Dynamics

4 Corners Tempo

4 Corners Treble Clef Pitches

4 Corners Bass Clef Pitches

4 Corners Instrument Families



