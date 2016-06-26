SAVE 20%!! Musical 4 Corners contain 17 fun, interactive PowerPoint games for teaching music. The rhythm games are also available in Kodaly-friendly stick notation, making this actually a total of 23 games!
Each game has LOTS of slides so your music class can play for 5 minutes, or 20.
A favorite indoor recess game at my school is "4 Corners."
I've modified the game for reinforcing recognition of musical elements and music literacy.
The students walk to a corner before the clip is played. Then they listen to the audio file, and if it matches the example shown in their corner, they are out.
There is also a timer sound file between each slide with a ticking clock sound.
Individual Sets
Rhythm
4 Corners Note & Rest Identification
4 Corners Quarter Note/Rest & 8th Notes-Stick & Standard Bundle
4 Corners Ta, Ti-Ti, Z-Stick Notation
4 Corners Quarter Note/Rest & 8th Notes-Standard Notation
4 Corners Half Notes-Stick & Standard Bundle
4 Corners Half Notes-Stick Notation
4 Corners Half Notes-Standard Notation
4 Corners Sixteenth Notes-Stick & Standard Bundle
4 Corners Sixteenth Notes-Stick Notation
4 Corners Sixteenth Notes-Standard Notation
4 Corners Syncopa-Stick & Standard Bundle
4 Corners Syncopa-Standard Notation
4 Corners Syncopa-Stick Notation
4 Corners Ti-Tika-Stick & Standard Bundle
4 Corners Ti-Tika-Standard Notation
4 Corners Ti-Tika-Stick Notation
4 Corners Tika-Ti-Stick & Standard Bundle
4 Corners Tika-Ti-Standard Notation
4 Corners Tika-Ti-Stick Notation
4 Corners Tam Ti-Stick & Standard Bundle
4 Corners Tam Ti-Standard Notation
4 Corners Tam Ti Stick Notation
Pitch
4 Corners Sol-Mi
4 Corners Sol-Mi-La
4 Corners Sol-Mi-La-Do
4 Corners Do-Re-Mi
More Musical Elements
4 Corners, 4 Voices
4 Corners Dynamics
4 Corners Tempo
4 Corners Treble Clef Pitches
4 Corners Bass Clef Pitches
4 Corners Instrument Families
