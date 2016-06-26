Musical 4 Corners is an interactive PowerPoint music game, great for reinforcing so-mi-la-do melodic patterns!



A favorite indoor recess game at my school is "4 Corners."

I've modified the game so that each corner is a Solfège melody.

There are LOTS of slides so the game can be played for 5 minutes or 20.





Instead of having an "it" person, you can just play the embedded audio clip. The students who are in the corner that matches the clip are out.



You, the teacher, or a student who is "it" can also just sing one of the melodies on the slide. There is also a timer sound file.



The first note of every pattern is labeled with "S," "M," "L," or "D," and are removable if you would rather your students only read the notes. Just click on the letter and delete.



This is a great way for students to practice audiation, melodic memory, and reading on the 5-line staff!



