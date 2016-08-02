ENCOURAGE YOUR STUDENTS TO ENGAGE DEEPLY WITH HISTORY USING THESE WWI CRITICAL THINKING QUESTIONS KEYED TO THE FILM MY BOY JACK



What would it be like to actually fight in the First World War? How would it feel to watch a beloved son go off to fight -- and what could you do on the home front to help support him? How much should a government lie to its citizens about the conditions and progress of the war -- do the ends justify the means?



These are just a few of the powerful questions addressed by the keenly insightful film, My Boy Jack, produced by the BBC and first aired on Decoration Day (the equivalent of Memorial Day in the United States).



Unlike many war movies, this one is not fiction. It is the true story of Rudyard Kipling and his son, who wanted to go off to fight for king and country, and and after many struggles, finally got his wish -- much to the regret of the father who had encouraged him to go off to war at the tender young age of 17.



WHY THIS MOVIE WORKS IN CLASS



Because the main character is just 17 years old, high school students can really relate to him and put themselves in his shoes! They see him dealing with a difficult home situation (something many of our students have on their plates), applying for military service only to be rejected, pressing his case, going through basic training, serving as an officer training his own battalion, and finally, going "over the top" on the Western Front and confronting the very ugly realities of trench warfare. Students find it interesting and really pay attention -- and it doesn't hurt that John Kipling is played by the same actor many of them recognize as Harry Potter!



These questions focus on issues raised by the film and will help students personalize and internalize how total war affected individuals in families. They will provide a springboard for class discussion and debate about issues such as nationalism, propaganda, and patriotism.



LEARNING IS THINKING!



These 23 questions are not your usual "who did what?" kinds of problems. In fact, they aren't really designed to test students on the movie, but rather to get them thinking hard about life in 1915 Britain -- about the issues that real people had to face in that challenging era.



Each question can open up the door for discussion and debate, encouraging students to dive deep into history and put themselves in another place and time. Great for essays, debates, and projects as well as class discussions!