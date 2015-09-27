“My bright future!” is a self-contained classroom topic for students that introduces them to how thinking positively could benefit their lives and futures. A positive attitude and positive thinking are important to both career success and personal fulfilment. It supports the learning outcomes in the Association for Careers Education and Guidance (ACEG) framework for career and work-related learning at Key Stage 3 and provides good evidence of lesson planning. Students will identify some strategies they can use to visualise a positive future for themselves and try to maintain a positive attitude when faced with difficult or significant decisions.
Two files are included with this topic. The first file is a lesson plan, worksheets and suggested running order for the activities. The lesson plan also includes differentiated learning goals, reflective questions and a “before and after” review of learning relating to this topic. The second file is a slide show presentation which can be used with a whiteboard or pc/laptop and projector, to add structure to the lesson for students. The slideshow has the same running order as the lesson plan, and includes engaging and high quality images to add visual appeal.
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 27, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Go get that job! Explore your employability skills
- (7)
- FREE
Going for gold! Plan for your future goals
- (1)
- $4.93
Plan for Success: Presentations or Assemblies
- (0)
- $5.63
Popular paid resources
CHRISTMAS QUIZ 2016 END OF TERM YEAR 2016
- (33)
- $4.23
Easter : Emoji Selector Easter Edition
- (6)
- $3.52
Self Esteem PSHE
- (22)
- $4.23
New resources
PSHE: New You Revolution
- (1)
- FREE
Bounce Back: Teaching Resilience to Students
- (0)
- $11.27
Sociological Research Methods - Famous Examples of Sociological Research (GCSE Sociology L3/10)
- (1)
- $7.03
Updated resources
Identity Fraud and Data Protection
- (0)
- $4.23
Unit of work: Children and teenagers' rights and responsibilities.
- (0)
- $7.04
Drawing Facial Expressions Mini-Book
- (0)
- $3.00