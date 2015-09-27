“My bright future!” is a self-contained classroom topic for students that introduces them to how thinking positively could benefit their lives and futures. A positive attitude and positive thinking are important to both career success and personal fulfilment. It supports the learning outcomes in the Association for Careers Education and Guidance (ACEG) framework for career and work-related learning at Key Stage 3 and provides good evidence of lesson planning. Students will identify some strategies they can use to visualise a positive future for themselves and try to maintain a positive attitude when faced with difficult or significant decisions.

Two files are included with this topic. The first file is a lesson plan, worksheets and suggested running order for the activities. The lesson plan also includes differentiated learning goals, reflective questions and a “before and after” review of learning relating to this topic. The second file is a slide show presentation which can be used with a whiteboard or pc/laptop and projector, to add structure to the lesson for students. The slideshow has the same running order as the lesson plan, and includes engaging and high quality images to add visual appeal.

