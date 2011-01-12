This poster-type format forms a quick activity for students meeting their (younger student) buddy for the first time. The questions guide the older student to promote discussion and elicit responses which are recorded on the poster. By completing the activity, the buddied students should discover something they have in common, despite age difference.
