Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 142 times
by Frances Wilson Huard
This e-book text has been shared by Project Gutenberg www.gutenberg.org
This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub files can be read on other e-book readers, and Zip files can be downloaded and read on your computer.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 142 times
About this resource
Info
Created: May 11, 2012
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
ProjectGutenberg
The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling
This e-book text has been shared by Project Gutenberg www.gutenberg.org This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mob...
- (1)
- FREE
ProjectGutenberg
Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling
Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling. This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub...
- (2)
- FREE
ProjectGutenberg
The Origin of Species by Charles Darwin
The Origin of Species by means of Natural Selection, 6th Edition by Charles Darwin. The most definitive work done by Darwin on evolution and natura...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
MrCMaths
History timeline for display - easily adapted
Goes from the dinosaurs through key periods of history to the present day. Use MS Word to adapt it. I have added the Stone, Bronze, Iron and Middle...
- (118)
- $5.49
TES PICKS
leighbee23
Conditions in the Trenches
This lesson is a 2 lessons based around conditions in the trenches and contains a presentation detailing conditions in the trenches. A starter acti...
- (42)
- $2.11
leighbee23
Recruitment WW1
A lesson that focuses on analysing various propaganda posters with a source analysis table and designing poster task with clear instructions. Also ...
- (40)
- $2.82
New resources
slakin1
TEENAGE TOMMIES
A lesson that can be used on its own, over two lessons or as an assembly. This lesson explores the motivations of why boys may have lied about thei...
- (1)
- FREE
LauraMeadowcroft
WW1 - The Christmas Truce - Low ability
Lesson exploring interpretations of the Christmas Truce 1914. The Sainsburys advert is used as a starter with three sources later used to highlight...
- (1)
- $5.63
nicklongford32
MARIE CURIE - A FEMALE SCIENTIFIC PIONEER
A POWERPOINT PRESENTING THE LIFE AND SCIENTIFIC ACHIEVEMENTS OF MARIE CURIE. SUITABLE FOR KS1 AND KS2.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
sfy773
Adolf Hitler Crossword
Adolf Hitler Crossword
- (0)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
sfy773
The Life of Adolf Hitler Bundle
The Life of Adolf Hitler Bundle Engaging resources
- 18 Resources
- $45.08
BUNDLE
sfy773
Stubby the Dog Bundle
Engaging resources that relate to animals and WW1
- 4 Resources
- $12.68