“My motivation matters” is a self-contained classroom topic about personal motivation and how this impacts on future job satisfaction. In this topic students will consider what motivates then generally and how they can relate this to their future career choices. They will identify some motivating and demotivating factors, consider the “motivation factors” in different job roles and take part in structured discussions.

This topic supports the learning outcomes in the Association for Careers Education and Guidance (ACEG) framework for career and work-related learning at Key Stage 4 but can be used with a range of groups depending on their needs and abilities, and provides good evidence of lesson planning. Two files are included with this topic. The first file is a lesson plan, worksheets and suggested running order for the activities. The lesson plan also includes differentiated learning goals, reflective questions and a “before and after” review of learning relating to this topic. The second file is a slide show presentation which can be used with a whiteboard or pc/laptop and projector, to add structure to the lesson for students. The slideshow has the same running order as the lesson plan, and includes modern and striking imagery to appeal to young adult learners.

