Based on the popular children's book, From Anne to Zach, this name writing worksheet is a great activity for back to school, names, and all about me lessons. Great for Pre-K, K, and 1st grade.



Students identify and paste the first letter of their name, trace a sentence starter, write their name independently, then color a picture of themselves.



Display on a bulletin board, or put in a binder to make a class book at the beginning of the year. It will become a class favorite, and an engaging way for the kids to learn how to read their friends names.



CONTENTS

Directions for prepping and lesson

Girls worksheet

Boys Worksheet

Black/white letter tiles

Colored letter tiles