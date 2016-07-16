Based on the popular children's book, From Anne to Zach, this name writing worksheet is a great activity for back to school, names, and all about me lessons. Great for Pre-K, K, and 1st grade.
Students identify and paste the first letter of their name, trace a sentence starter, write their name independently, then color a picture of themselves.
Display on a bulletin board, or put in a binder to make a class book at the beginning of the year. It will become a class favorite, and an engaging way for the kids to learn how to read their friends names.
CONTENTS
Directions for prepping and lesson
Girls worksheet
Boys Worksheet
Black/white letter tiles
Colored letter tiles
About this resource
Created: Jul 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
