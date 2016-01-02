Turn to Learn task cards are fun to use because students love using a QR code reader to check their answers.
This product contains:
• 24 Task Cards. Each card asks a percent equation like "What is 10% of 60?" Students respond by recording 6 as their answer.
Please see preview page to see an example of the problems.
• 24 cards with a corresponding QR code. The QR codes are the answers to the problems.
• 2-sided workspace recording sheet that students can use to solve the problems. Students needing more space will have to use their own paper.
• Traditional answer key for those not wanting to use the QR code component.
To Assemble: Print off all task card problems. Then print the QR codes on the back side. Be sure the Question numbers match up. I like to run task cards on card stock and laminate for durability. Cut on dotted lines. Put cards in sequential order, with cover and directions on top. The margin on the left side of each card is for binding (or hole punch). I prefer to bind.
How to Use: Students use the 2-sided workspace recording sheet to solve each of the 24 questions. Students then use a QR reader to check answers as they go or after they’ve finished a predetermined amount of questions.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
