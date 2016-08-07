Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 13 times
Viewed 35 times
This sneak peak into the full mystery unit provides you a quick introduction to the unit as well as some fun ready to use clues you can use when teaching mystery with your students.
Learn about how I teach it on the blog.
The full mystery unit geared towards middle school students is available here.
Delve into mystery fun just in time for Halloween or any time of year.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 13 times
Viewed 35 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 7, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
docrunning
Trigonometric Functions Color Coded Interactive Notebook Graphic Organizers
This set of foldables introduces Pre-Calculus students to trigonometric functions. This is the first lesson in Unit 4 Trigonometric Functions for P...
- (1)
- $4.25
TES PICKS
docrunning
Functions and Graphs Unit 1 for Precalculus
This is a bundle of 12 resources for PreCalculus Unit 1 Functions and Graphs includes 9 sets of interactive notebook foldables in color and black a...
- 12 Resources
- $42.00
docrunning
Solve Absolute Value Equations Math Detective Activity for Google Drive
It's time for your students to take on the case of the missing Blarney Stone. Students "travel" around Ireland to solve clues that use ab...
- (1)
- $4.50
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
sh2810
Library Challenge Cards
These ‘Library Challenge’ cards were made for my class library, but they could be used in a school library as well. The idea was just to get the ch...
- (29)
- $1.41
TES PICKS
archev
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
Resources to introduce dystopian/post-apocalyptic literature conventions to AS students, but also suitable for GCSE or KS3 students. Designed to le...
- (36)
- $7.04
stebbingk05
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
A complete 12 week scheme of work that is fully resourced and differentiated. Contains powerpoint lessons, medium term plan, text extracts and samp...
- (21)
- $8.45
New resources
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of the introduction and develop...
- (1)
- $4.23
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of Abel Magwitch in Great Expec...
- (1)
- $4.23
lordturner
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities - make each lesson fun and varied with over 100 different ideas for assessment activities and ways t...
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
sarahwhitneystead
Easter Literacy Worksheets
These worksheets all have an Easter theme. There is two writing adjectives and putting them into sentences worksheet one for a chick and one for a...
- (0)
- FREE
BUNDLE
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Revision
Four fully differentiated lessons and revision guides to help prepare GCSE students analysing the text for new spec GCSEs. Ideal preparation for th...
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
We take a look at Chapter Four of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic Victorian detective story The Sign of Four and explore the character of Thaddeus...
- (0)
- $4.23