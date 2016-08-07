This sneak peak into the full mystery unit provides you a quick introduction to the unit as well as some fun ready to use clues you can use when teaching mystery with your students.

Learn about how I teach it on the blog.

The full mystery unit geared towards middle school students is available here.

Delve into mystery fun just in time for Halloween or any time of year.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Mystery-unit_free_intro_DR.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 7, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 2 MB

Mystery-unit_free_intro_DR

Report a problem

Categories & Grades