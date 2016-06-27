This lesson is based on my own personal experience as a participant on a USA-Mexico border tour project organized by Rethinking Schools &Global Exchange that provided first-hand experience and knowledge concerning the effects of U.S. foreign policy, such as NAFTA, on the lives of ordinary people who reside in the Tijuana area. This lesson will invite students to critically explore the growing militarization of the U.S. -Mexico border and its' impacts since NAFTA's inception, with a specific focus on the controversial program called 'Operation Gatekeeper'. A 35-slide power-point complete with primary sources, intertwined with problem posing questions, debate topics, and an engaging 'loop diagram' activity, will likely prompt student's perception of the U.S- Mexico border to be challenged, transformed, or altered.

**Note: Students should have some prior knowledge and understanding of NAFTA before they begin this lesson. If not, please refer to my product titled 'U.S.-Mexico Border: Effects of NAFTA'.

Materials:
• One 35-slide Power-Point
• Detailed Lesson Plan
• Printable Handouts:
1) Handout #1- Power-Point Questions
2) Handout #2- The U.S.-Mexico Border Puzzle Pieces

$5.75

Buy nowSave for later
  • Slide1.JPG
  • Slide2.JPG
  • Slide3.JPG
  • Slide4.JPG
  • Lesson-Plan.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 27, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 106 KB

Slide1

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 132 KB

Slide2

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 137 KB

Slide3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades