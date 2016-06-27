This lesson is based on my own personal experience as a participant on a USA-Mexico border tour project organized by Rethinking Schools &Global Exchange that provided first-hand experience and knowledge concerning the effects of U.S. foreign policy, such as NAFTA, on the lives of ordinary people who reside in the Tijuana area. This lesson will invite students to critically explore the growing militarization of the U.S. -Mexico border and its' impacts since NAFTA's inception, with a specific focus on the controversial program called 'Operation Gatekeeper'. A 35-slide power-point complete with primary sources, intertwined with problem posing questions, debate topics, and an engaging 'loop diagram' activity, will likely prompt student's perception of the U.S- Mexico border to be challenged, transformed, or altered.
**Note: Students should have some prior knowledge and understanding of NAFTA before they begin this lesson. If not, please refer to my product titled 'U.S.-Mexico Border: Effects of NAFTA'.
Materials:
• One 35-slide Power-Point
• Detailed Lesson Plan
• Printable Handouts:
1) Handout #1- Power-Point Questions
2) Handout #2- The U.S.-Mexico Border Puzzle Pieces
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Segregation and the Jim Crow Laws
- (1)
- $7.75
Mock Trial: Class Preparation
- (0)
- $8.50
World War II- The Rise of Dictators
- (0)
- $6.25
Popular paid resources
Workplace Skills
- 17 Resources
- $18.17
Financial Literacy Drop Down Day
- 6 Resources
- $8.31
Drop Down Day : Careers and Enterprise
- 6 Resources
- $8.31
New resources
Power & Authority (II) - Social Stratification -L11/20 [ AQA GCSE Sociology - 8192]
- (1)
- $7.03
Poverty as a Social Issue (II) - Social Stratification -L9/20 [ AQA GCSE Sociology - 8192]
- (2)
- $7.03
Poverty as a Social Issue (I) - Social Stratification -L8/20 [ AQA GCSE Sociology - 8192]
- (2)
- $7.03
Updated resources
Finance - Sensible finances
- (4)
- $3.52
Workplace Skills
- 17 Resources
- $18.17
Drop Down Day : Careers and Enterprise
- 6 Resources
- $8.31