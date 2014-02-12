In this video from University College London looks at a a team of researchers from UCL who in partnership with other academic institutions conducted the 2010 National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles (Natsal 2010), the largest survey of its kind in the world. Professor Dame Anne Johnson, Director of the UCL Division of Population Health, describes innovations in the survey and its impact on health policy in the past.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 12, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades