Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 139 times
In this video from University College London looks at a a team of researchers from UCL who in partnership with other academic institutions conducted the 2010 National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles (Natsal 2010), the largest survey of its kind in the world. Professor Dame Anne Johnson, Director of the UCL Division of Population Health, describes innovations in the survey and its impact on health policy in the past.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 139 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Feb 12, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
UniversityCollegeLondon
The Art of Plaster Casting
Professor Edward Allington and Jo Volley (UCL Slade School of Fine Art) demonstrate the complexities of creating a plaster cast and examine other w...
- (2)
- FREE
TES PICKS
UniversityCollegeLondon
The Future of Building? - Robots
In this video from University College London we look at The Fabricate 2011 Conference, hosted by the UCL Bartlett School of Architecture, showcasin...
- (1)
- FREE
TES PICKS
UniversityCollegeLondon
Watching the eclipse (UCL)
Dr Lucie Green from UCL's Mullard Space Science Laboratory describes watching this summer&'s total solar eclipse - and explains what scientists can...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
EC_Resources
Self Esteem PSHE
Self Esteem/Identity PSHE or Tutor Time Resources. 1 hour PP, worksheets, clips, well differentiated, KS3/ KS4. These resources have been designed ...
- (22)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Body Image Bundle
Five hours of PSHE , Digital Citizenship or Tutor Time sessions with a focus on Body Image. This pack focuses on media influence, male and female b...
- 5 Resources
- $6.90
EC_Resources
Selfies - Digital Citizenship
An hour long, fully resourced lesson focusing on the potential short and long term consequences of sharing images of ourselves online. This digital...
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
MrSidneyStringer
Drink, Drugs and Smoking! A Life Skills/Citizenship lesson for students
In this lesson, students are introduced to the issues surrounding Drink, Drugs, Smoking and Peer Pressure, and are shown the impacts and lifestyle ...
- (2)
- $3.52
srmw
Lesson about bullying
Lesson powerpoint about the impact of bullying. It explores the impact bullying has on others and advises pupils how to set their facebook settings...
- (1)
- $3.24
aherbert1
Stonewall anti-homophobia lesson
A lesson made using some Stonewall Charity resources, which details what limits life for people who are LGBT+.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
MariangelC
Unit of work: Children and teenagers' rights and responsibilities.
The topic of this unit is Children and teenagers’ rights. The main objective is to foster students’ critical and creative thinking to solve a probl...
- (0)
- $7.04
EC_Resources
Cyber bullying and Trolling
2X Powerpoints, worksheets pack, clips, differentiated, KS3. Perfect for tutor sessions, PSHE / ICT / digital citizenship. These resources have bee...
- (7)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Body Image Bundle
Five hours of PSHE , Digital Citizenship or Tutor Time sessions with a focus on Body Image. This pack focuses on media influence, male and female b...
- 5 Resources
- $6.90