An overview of different Native American tribes,famous Native Americans in history, and contributions of Native Americans in arts, government, language and more!
The Trail of Tears, type of Native American shelters, contributions(i.e.: hockey, lacrosse, ideas in government, words in English), Sacagawea, Sequoyah, Jim Thorpe, Sitting Bull, Squanto, Native American Heritage Month, the importance of the buffalo, and more.
There are 12 web questions, 9 Did You Know? statements,comprenhension questions, 12 extension activities, links, and key.
Great for an activity for a unit of study on Native Americas. Also, great for an activity for November's Native American Heritage Month.
Could be used in 4th grade(depending on the students). Teachers should review demo to determine reading level...
Other resources which you may find of interest:
1. Learn about Sacagawea with this Reader's Theater Script. Sacagawea is a guest on a talk show and the studio audience asks questions about her life and contributions to the Lewis and Clark Expedition. There are 10 questioners, a Did You Know? fun fact section, comprehension questions, a teacher page with extension activities, the key and additional links. Part of my Ms. Bie Ografee Talk Show Series. Sacagawea, A Reader's Theater Script
2. Learn about Sequoyah, the only person in history to "invent a written language"! Part of my Ms. Bie Ografee's Talk Show Series. A studio audience ask questions of Sequoia. Sequoyah, the Man that Invented a Writing System: A Reader's Theater Script
