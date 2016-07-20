An overview of different Native American tribes,famous Native Americans in history, and contributions of Native Americans in arts, government, language and more!



The Trail of Tears, type of Native American shelters, contributions(i.e.: hockey, lacrosse, ideas in government, words in English), Sacagawea, Sequoyah, Jim Thorpe, Sitting Bull, Squanto, Native American Heritage Month, the importance of the buffalo, and more.

There are 12 web questions, 9 Did You Know? statements,comprenhension questions, 12 extension activities, links, and key.

Great for an activity for a unit of study on Native Americas. Also, great for an activity for November's Native American Heritage Month.



Could be used in 4th grade(depending on the students). Teachers should review demo to determine reading level...



