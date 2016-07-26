Double-sided foldable worksheets for; Salmon Summer, Wildfires, and Skylark. These are the main selections for theme six, Nature Friend or Foe, from Houghton Mifflin Reading 4.
There is one double-sided worksheet for each story which can be tri-folded into a pamphlet.
Each pamphlet has a section for students to draw a cover illustration, a vocabulary section, questions and a 5-Star Review/Recommendation section. Other activities include;
Salmon Summer: a sequence and summarize activity or a getting the details crossword puzzle (according to teacher preference).
Wildfires: A topic, main idea, supporting sentences activity or a wildfires create a comic activity (according to teacher preference)
Skylark : a making inferences or a good news from Papa letter writing activity (according to teacher preference).
Answer keys and instruction sheets are included.
Created April 2016
