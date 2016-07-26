BUNDLE

Double-sided foldable worksheets for; Salmon Summer, Wildfires, and Skylark. These are the main selections for theme six, Nature Friend or Foe, from Houghton Mifflin Reading 4.

There is one double-sided worksheet for each story which can be tri-folded into a pamphlet.

Each pamphlet has a section for students to draw a cover illustration, a vocabulary section, questions and a 5-Star Review/Recommendation section. Other activities include;

Salmon Summer: a sequence and summarize activity or a getting the details crossword puzzle (according to teacher preference).

Wildfires: A topic, main idea, supporting sentences activity or a wildfires create a comic activity (according to teacher preference)

Skylark : a making inferences or a good news from Papa letter writing activity (according to teacher preference).

Answer keys and instruction sheets are included.

Created April 2016

$7.00

Buy nowSave for later

Resources included (3)

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 26, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades