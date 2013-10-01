To provide a little context, Neanderthals were a human species that lived throughout Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East up until about 35,000 years ago, when they went extinct. One theory suggests that when modern humans broke out of Africa they eventually out competed Neanderthals for resources and drove them to extinction.

But recently, scientists have found evidence for a variation on that hypothesis that by the time modern humans arrived in Europe about 40,000 years ago, Neanderthals had already experienced an extinction scare.