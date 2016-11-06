This a resource aimed at the new AQA GCSE Biology specification as part of the 'infection & response' unit.
The lesson begins with a recap of what makes a good medicine. Pupils are then given a scenario where they have to read some information cards on different medicines and using the information they need to decide which medicine would be the best to treat a bacterial infection.
The next PowerPoint slide will go through the difference between antibiotics and painkillers and hopefully students should have chosen the antibiotic as the drug to treat bacterial infections in the previous activity.
Next is an introduction to Alexander Fleming, the scientist who first discovered penicillin. Pupils can watch a video on his work and answer questions on a worksheet. Pupils can then peer-assess their work.
The next few slides focus on how the growth of bacteria are affected by antibiotics, pupils can then use some data on the growth of bacteria to answer some questions.
For the plenary pupils need to choose the correct word to complete the sentences.
