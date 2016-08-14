The New Deal Powerpoint with embedded video links to Youtube and lecture notes. Includes Apple's Keynote files as well. I have used these with my AP, Honors and regular classes. Included is a 17 question quiz/test that covers everything from the notes. Make it easy on yourself. Get the entire unit, including these powerpoints, warm-ups, worksheets, assessment, project and lesson plans at New Deal: Entire Unit.
Topics covered are:
The New Deal
FDR’s Fireside Chats
First 100 Days
Relief, Recovery and Reform
New Deal Programs
Second New Deal
Social Security Act
Court Packing Scheme
Criticisms of the New Deal
