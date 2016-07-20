Three analysis worksheets designed to help students think critically as they carefully examine posters promoting the WPA, the CCC, and the Social Security program -- key elements of FDR's New Deal legislation intended to help the United States rise above the Great Depression!



About These New Deal Primary Analysis Worksheets



Using primary sources in class is a powerful way to illustrate history and bring it to life. When it comes to the New Deal, there's a huge wealth of primary sources in the form of propaganda posters readily available via image searches.



The trouble with just using the images in class, however, is that all too often, students will simply glance at the poster before claiming to thoroughly understand it. Even when assigned to write a paragraph about a New Deal propaganda poster, students may only explore the most obvious points instead of delving deeper.



A Focus on Analysis, not Just Observation!



These New Deal Primary Source Propaganda worksheets ask students to do more than just note what images and text exist in the New Deal posters under study. They also require students to determine WHY certain text and image elements were included, using questions that explore issues such as:



• What caused the artist to use a certain color scheme?

• What was the propaganda poster creator trying to communicate by including certain image elements?

• How does the overall look of the poster create a message of inclusion or exclusion from certain government programs and policies?

• What do various design elements imply about the program or policy in question?





Teacher Convenience Features



• Three separate worksheets, each one focusing on a specific New Deal program.

• Each worksheet includes a complete rendering of the poster under study along with six multiple choice questions for students to answer.

• Two of the posters included are full-color, while one was created only in black and white.

• Full answer keys are included for each worksheet.

• Multiple choice means FAST correcting!

• Includes two follow-up project ideas!