The last April edition of the weekly news quiz which tests students knowledge of current affairs and is a light hearted look back at the week that has just passed. Excellent for entertaining students in tutor or form time or for use at the end of a lesson as a reward for KS2-KS4 students.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • 22nd-29th April News Quiz.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Apr 29, 2013

Updated: Oct 15, 2015

Game

pptx, 4 MB

22nd-29th April News Quiz

Report a problem

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades