Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 1 times
The last April edition of the weekly news quiz which tests students knowledge of current affairs and is a light hearted look back at the week that has just passed. Excellent for entertaining students in tutor or form time or for use at the end of a lesson as a reward for KS2-KS4 students.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 1 times
Other resources by this author
rjbewick
News Quiz 4th-11th March
The weekly news quiz series which follow the format of Mike Dean's amazing current affairs quiz. 10 questions to stimulate and entertain students f...
- (4)
- FREE
rjbewick
News Quiz 3rd-10th June
The latest news stories to test the general knowledge and current affairs awareness of students. Excellent for entertaining students in tutor or fo...
- (0)
- FREE
rjbewick
News Quiz 15th-22nd April
This edition of my weekly news quiz has 10 questions to stimulate and entertain students from during the week just past and ideal for KS2 through t...
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
AliChishti
CHRISTMAS QUIZ 2016 END OF TERM YEAR 2016
PLEASE SEE MY NEW CHRISTMAS END OF TERM QUIZ 2017 :- https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/christmas-quiz-2017-end-of-term-year-2017-11790248 End o...
- (33)
- $4.23
AliChishti
CHRISTMAS QUIZ 2017 END OF TERM YEAR 2017
Christmas End of Year Term Quiz to use with all secondary year groups and classes, maybe years 5 and 6 too. SEE YOUTUBE VIDEO WITH SAMPLE SLIDES ht...
- (30)
- $4.23
TES PICKS
EC_Resources
Self Esteem PSHE
Self Esteem/Identity PSHE or Tutor Time Resources. 1 hour PP, worksheets, clips, well differentiated, KS3/ KS4. These resources have been designed ...
- (22)
- $4.23
New resources
Jemmab100
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
A PowerPoint giving information about the 2018 Winter Olympics, South Korea and the events involved etc. Resource also includes a lesson plan and K...
- (1)
- $3.23
joecauldwell
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - YouTube Controversy
An engaging current affairs activity with videos, questions and a debate. New topical activity uploaded weekly! Please email me at josephcauldwell@...
- (1)
- FREE
Jemmab100
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Royal Wedding.
A PowerPoint presentation about the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It gives some historical background to and explains Harry's place in t...
- (1)
- $3.23
Updated resources
TES PICKS
MariangelC
Unit of work: Children and teenagers' rights and responsibilities
The topic of this unit is Children and teenagers’ rights. The main objective is to foster students’ critical and creative thinking to solve a probl...
- (1)
- $6.00
MariangelC
Unit of work: Children and teenagers' rights and responsibilities.
The topic of this unit is Children and teenagers’ rights. The main objective is to foster students’ critical and creative thinking to solve a probl...
- (0)
- $7.04
MariangelC
Class discussion about Human Rights
In this lesson plan you will find the steps to introduce your students to the topic of Human Rights in an interactive way through videos, small gro...
- (0)
- $6.00