Niels Ebbesen, and Germand Gladenswayne: Two Ballads by Wise and Borrow This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub files can be read on other e-book readers, and Zip files can be downloaded and read on your computer.

Courtesy of Project Gutenberg: www.gutenberg.org