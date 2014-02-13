In this video by the Zoological Society of London we watch at a Potto, with the aid of a night vision camera.

Not as well known as other primates, the name Potto is likely to have derived from the African word pata, which means tailless ape. So quiet are the nature of these animals that they have even been given the affectionate nickname of Softly-softly!

Created: Feb 13, 2014

