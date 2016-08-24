Use these visual cue cards to non-verbally communicate with students who have behavior or attention issues.
Also, have students who have behavior or emotional issues to use them with you! Great for promoting self-regulation and self-awareness.
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
