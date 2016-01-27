My students knew what text features were, but weren't using them to help them comprehend the passage. I decided to create this "icy" passages separated by text features to help them understand that they aren't just there to look pretty, they can actually help.

Included:
4 passages:
-"Towers in the Sea"
-"Powerful Penguins"
-"The Other Black and White Bear"
-"The Iceberg that Won"

Text Features Covered:
-bolded words, maps, chart/table, diagram, photo, caption, title, subtitle, and heading

If you find this product useful, please leave me feedback.

$2.99

Buy nowSave for later
  • Slide1.JPG
  • Slide3.JPG
  • Slide5.JPG
  • Text-Features-Bundle-TEs.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jan 27, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Assessment

JPG, 250 KB

Slide1

Assessment

JPG, 171 KB

Slide3

Assessment

JPG, 204 KB

Slide5

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades