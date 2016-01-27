My students knew what text features were, but weren't using them to help them comprehend the passage. I decided to create this "icy" passages separated by text features to help them understand that they aren't just there to look pretty, they can actually help.



Included:

4 passages:

-"Towers in the Sea"

-"Powerful Penguins"

-"The Other Black and White Bear"

-"The Iceberg that Won"



Text Features Covered:

-bolded words, maps, chart/table, diagram, photo, caption, title, subtitle, and heading



If you find this product useful, please leave me feedback.

