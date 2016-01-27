My students knew what text features were, but weren't using them to help them comprehend the passage. I decided to create this "icy" passages separated by text features to help them understand that they aren't just there to look pretty, they can actually help.
Included:
4 passages:
-"Towers in the Sea"
-"Powerful Penguins"
-"The Other Black and White Bear"
-"The Iceberg that Won"
Text Features Covered:
-bolded words, maps, chart/table, diagram, photo, caption, title, subtitle, and heading
If you find this product useful, please leave me feedback.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
The 100th Day Already-STAAR Writing Revising and Editing Passage
- (1)
- $1.10
Water/Weather Cycle Mini Unit
- (1)
- $2.00
"Whats Missing" Inference Puzzle Station
- (0)
- $2.50
Popular paid resources
Phonics: Phonics Super Pack L R S Blends
- 20 Resources
- $42.26
Phonics: Phonics Blend TR
- (3)
- $2.82
Language Features (Poetry and Prose) Table
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Harry Potter - Example Instructions for Creating Potions
- (1)
- FREE
Sharing Student Writing Critique Group Sheet English
- (1)
- FREE
Diary Writing Fact File/ Knowledge Organiser
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Digital Literacy: How to evaluate websites
- (0)
- $8.90
Show the world why your city is worth visiting. A collaborative blog.
- (0)
- $13.00
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49